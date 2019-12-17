Villagers work on drying bamboo products in bunches for making chopsticks in Lijiang county in Jiangxi province in China on October 11. China has cut domestic interest rates and eased borrowing costs for consumers and business to spur growth. Photo: Reuters
Villagers work on drying bamboo products in bunches for making chopsticks in Lijiang county in Jiangxi province in China on October 11. China has cut domestic interest rates and eased borrowing costs for consumers and business to spur growth. Photo: Reuters
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at a finance committee hearing last year. The latest US tariff threats on Brazil and Argentina have raised a question: what other trade threats we thought were in the past might creep back into the frame? Photo: Bloomberg
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at a finance committee hearing last year. The latest US tariff threats on Brazil and Argentina have raised a question: what other trade threats we thought were in the past might creep back into the frame? Photo: Bloomberg