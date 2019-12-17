Villagers work on drying bamboo products in bunches for making chopsticks in Lijiang county in Jiangxi province in China on October 11. China has cut domestic interest rates and eased borrowing costs for consumers and business to spur growth. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic planners should be talking up growth, not resigning themselves to a slowdown

  • While China’s planners will no doubt institute more structural reforms and improve supply-side investments, they should boost expectations by aiming for a 6 to 7 per cent growth target
Updated: 9:00am, 17 Dec, 2019

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at a finance committee hearing last year. The latest US tariff threats on Brazil and Argentina have raised a question: what other trade threats we thought were in the past might creep back into the frame? Photo: Bloomberg
US tariff flip-flops and a neutered WTO will hit trade and business costs, and confidence, into 2020

  • The mercurial US trade policy and the lack of a platform for countries and businesses to adjucate trade complaints, with the WTO court in disarray, is undermining trade and business confidence, even as costs rise alongside tariffs
Updated: 6:26am, 14 Dec, 2019

