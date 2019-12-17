A woman holds up a placard during a protest against the Indian government’s Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in New Delhi on December 14. Photo: AFP
K.S. Venkatachalam
Opinion

Opinion

K.S. Venkatachalam

Why India’s new citizenship law has sparked an outcry – even among those it sought to please

  • By excluding Muslims, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act infringes on articles of the Indian constitution which guarantee equality before the law and prohibit discrimination on religious grounds
  • The bill may have been rushed through to address Hindus rendered stateless by a register of citizens announced for the state of Assam, but has ended up angering people there
K.S. Venkatachalam

K.S. Venkatachalam  

Updated: 6:00am, 17 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman holds up a placard during a protest against the Indian government’s Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in New Delhi on December 14. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protestors demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati, India. Photo: Xinhua
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Modi’s surgical strike on Muslims puts India at war with itself

  • Pincer attack with citizenship law and population verification sets the stage for prolonged unrest
  • In the midst of an acute slowdown, a strange time to dabble in explosive social issues
Topic |   India
Debasish Roy Chowdhury

Debasish Roy Chowdhury  

Updated: 1:17am, 17 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protestors demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati, India. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.