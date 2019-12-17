A woman holds up a placard during a protest against the Indian government’s Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in New Delhi on December 14. Photo: AFP
A woman holds up a placard during a protest against the Indian government’s Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in New Delhi on December 14. Photo: AFP
Protestors demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati, India. Photo: Xinhua
Modi’s surgical strike on Muslims puts India at war with itself
- Pincer attack with citizenship law and population verification sets the stage for prolonged unrest
- In the midst of an acute slowdown, a strange time to dabble in explosive social issues
Topic | India
Protestors demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati, India. Photo: Xinhua