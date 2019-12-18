Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
China’s chief trade negotiator Liu He and his US counterpart Robert Lighthizer are expected to sign the deal in January. Photo: AFP
China faces ‘huge challenge’ in living up to US trade promises as it ‘needs to buy US$300bn worth of goods in next two years’
- Beijing’s response reflects caution about possible missteps ahead while Americans give details of its pledges to boost imports
- Government adviser says Chinese appear less excited that the Americans about the ‘phase one’ agreement, which commit it to buying ‘lots more agricultural goods’
