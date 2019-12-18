Opinion
Donald Kirk
South Korea’s conservative protesters, like Britain’s Brexiteers, reject rule by doctrinaire leftists
- The resounding success of the Tories in Britain has its echoes in Seoul, where hundreds of thousands rebel against Moon
- The two situations have differences, but in both the middle and working classes have grown weary of out-of-touch leftists
TOP PICKS
Donald Kirk is an author and journalist from Washington, D.C., and travels to South Korea, with stops in London, India, Pakistan, the Middle East, Japan, Hong Kong and the Philippines, among other places, writing on the confrontation of forces in the post-September 11 era. He was the Seoul correspondent for the International Herald Tribune from 1997 to 2003. Before gravitating to Northeast Asia, he covered much of the Vietnam War for the Chicago Tribune and the Washington Star. He has also written books on Korea, notably Korea Betrayed: Kim Dae Jung and Sunshine and Korean Dynasty: Hyundai and Chung Ju Yung.
Opinion
Tom Plate
The trade war, North Korea’s nuclear provocations and Hong Kong’s protests all show what happens when ‘principle’ triumphs over reason
- Unyielding principles are often indistinguishable from stubbornness, especially when it results in diplomatic disaster
- All sides in the North Korean nuclear talks, the US-China rivalry and Hong Kong have shown unwillingness to compromise
TOP PICKS
Tom Plate is a university professor and a veteran columnist focused on Asia and America. This Distinguished Scholar of Asian and Pacific Studies at Loyola Marymount University has orchestrated live interactive seminars with major universities across Asia, as part of the LMU’s path-finding Asia Media International Centre. He is also the author of 13 books, including the bestsellers “Confessions of an American Media Man” (2007) and four volumes in the “Giants of Asia” series. His latest is Yo-Yo Diplomacy: An American Columnist Tackles The Ups-and-Downs Between China and the US (2017).
Products & Services
Our Sites
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.