A worker walks past piles of scrap steel at a plant of Dongbei Special Steel Group in Dalian, Liaoning province, in March 2018. The company failed to repay 10 batches of corporate bonds worth US$1 billion from March 2016 onwards, leading to a year-long legal battle between the company and its 1,911 creditors. After a court-ordered “bankruptcy restructuring” plan in which creditors lost 78 per cent of their money, and a windfall from a steel price rally, the company bounced back. Photo: Reuters
Joe Zhang
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Joe Zhang

If China is serious about cracking down on its mountain of debt, it must stop sending mixed signals

  • While senior officials stress the need to repay debt, the government has made it harder for creditors to recoup loans
  • Conflicting messages from the government and judiciary have emboldened irresponsible borrowers
Joe Zhang

Joe Zhang

Updated: 5:09am, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A worker walks past piles of scrap steel at a plant of Dongbei Special Steel Group in Dalian, Liaoning province, in March 2018. The company failed to repay 10 batches of corporate bonds worth US$1 billion from March 2016 onwards, leading to a year-long legal battle between the company and its 1,911 creditors. After a court-ordered “bankruptcy restructuring” plan in which creditors lost 78 per cent of their money, and a windfall from a steel price rally, the company bounced back. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Joe Zhang

Joe Zhang

Joe Zhang is chairman of China Smartpay Group and the author of "Inside China's Shadow Banking: The Next Subprime Crisis?".

October retail sales in China rose 7.2 per cent year-on-year, a near 16-year low. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s rising household debt a ‘major concern’ as government tries to boost consumption amid trade war

  • Household debt in China hit 60.4 per cent of its gross domestic product at the end of 2018, according to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
  • The rapid growth of household debt has raised concerns among policymakers and analysts at the same time the government tries to boost consumption
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee

Updated: 9:00am, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

October retail sales in China rose 7.2 per cent year-on-year, a near 16-year low. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee

Beijing-based correspondent Amanda Lee covers markets and the economy for the Post, with an interest in China's economic and social landscape. A graduate of the London School of Economics, she joined the Post in 2017 and has previously worked for Thomson Reuters and Forbes.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.