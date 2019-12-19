A worker walks past piles of scrap steel at a plant of Dongbei Special Steel Group in Dalian, Liaoning province, in March 2018. The company failed to repay 10 batches of corporate bonds worth US$1 billion from March 2016 onwards, leading to a year-long legal battle between the company and its 1,911 creditors. After a court-ordered “bankruptcy restructuring” plan in which creditors lost 78 per cent of their money, and a windfall from a steel price rally, the company bounced back. Photo: Reuters