A demonstrator is detained by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago on December 17. Since the protests began in October, at least 26 people have been killed, several thousand injured and over 25,000 arrested. Photo: Reuters
Bernard Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Bernard Chan

Western media reports on the Hong Kong protests tell just one of many stories

  • Newsworthiness is one reason for the huge disparities in US media coverage – as documented by a media watchdog – of Hong Kong’s strife and unrest elsewhere. Another reason could be that these media organisations have a different role to play
Bernard Chan

Bernard Chan

Updated: 6:27am, 20 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A demonstrator is detained by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago on December 17. Since the protests began in October, at least 26 people have been killed, several thousand injured and over 25,000 arrested. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Bernard Chan

Bernard Chan

Bernard Charnwut Chan, born in 1965, is a Hong Kong politician and businessman. He is the grandson of Chin Sophonpanich, the late founder of Bangkok Bank. He is currently convenor of Hong Kong's Executive Council.