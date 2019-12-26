Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the beginning of the Christmas holiday week on December 23. Following news that China would cut import tariffs on a wide range of goods, stocks climbed over 100 points that morning. Photo: AFP
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the beginning of the Christmas holiday week on December 23. Following news that China would cut import tariffs on a wide range of goods, stocks climbed over 100 points that morning. Photo: AFP