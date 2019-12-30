Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Pearl Law
Opinion
Opinion
Shang-Jin Wei
Donald Trump makes China out to be a terrible intellectual property thief. But is it?
- In every year since China joined the WTO, its intellectual property payments have exceeded the average in countries of a comparable income level
- As the pace of innovation in China increases, it will be in its own interest to strengthen intellectual property protections
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Pearl Law
READ FULL ARTICLE
Shang-Jin Wei, a former chief economist of the Asian Development Bank, is professor of finance and economics at Columbia University.
Xinding Yu is Associate Professor of Economics at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.
Advertisement
Advertisement