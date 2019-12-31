Janet Pau

Janet Pau is programme director of the Asia Business Council. She leads the council’s research and member initiatives on current and emerging issues that affect Asia's business and policy developments. She is co-author, with Mark Clifford, of the book "Through the Eyes of Tiger Cubs: Views of Asia’s Next Generation". Previously, she was manager at A.T. Kearney’s Global Business Policy Council in Washington, D.C. She obtained a BA from Yale University and a Master in Public Policy from Harvard University.