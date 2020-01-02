A homeless man in Washington D.C. beds down for the night opposite Franklin Square park on the steps of the Sphinx Club at Almas Temple. Donald Trump’s cuts to social spending, while raising the defence budget and offering tax cuts that benefit the rich, have contributed to increased inequality. Photo: Washington Post
