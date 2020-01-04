Peter Emerson

Peter Emerson is a founder member and director of the de Borda Institute, an international NGO which promotes preferential decision-making, especially in conflict zones. (He lives in Belfast and has worked extensively in the Balkans and Caucasus as well.) His first visit to mainland China was in 2014, where he has frequently lectured on inclusive voting procedures. Based on a one-year journey from Belfast to Beijing and beyond, his most recent work is Majority Voting as a Catalyst of Populism.