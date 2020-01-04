Lawmaker Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (right) takes a strong stand during the election of the chairman of the Legislative Council’s finance committee on October 14. Across two days, pro-democracy lawmakers raised repeated procedural questions and tried to delay the proceedings. Photo: May Tse
