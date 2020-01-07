A protesters holds up a hand, to symbolise the movement’s five demands, during a march on New Year’s Day in Causeway Bay. The five demands include democratic elections for Hong Kong’s leader and legislature, and a probe into police behaviour during the six months of protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
