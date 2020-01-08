Two protesters join hands to form a human chain with others, during a rally in Tai Po, Hong Kong, last September. The Cantonese-centred localism that has fuelled Hong Kong’s anti-government protests since the 2014 “umbrella movement” targets mainland Chinese and does not address other minorities. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Charmaine Carvalho
Opinion

Opinion

Charmaine Carvalho

As India finds, and Hong Kong’s protesters should learn, the good fight is fought over an inclusive moral vision

  • While Indians are standing up to their democratically elected government’s corruption of their nation’s founding vision, Hongkongers, too, should spell out their moral principles beyond a pursuit of the vote, especially in light of the chauvinism evident in the movement
Charmaine Carvalho
Charmaine Carvalho

Updated: 9:03am, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Two protesters join hands to form a human chain with others, during a rally in Tai Po, Hong Kong, last September. The Cantonese-centred localism that has fuelled Hong Kong’s anti-government protests since the 2014 “umbrella movement” targets mainland Chinese and does not address other minorities. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Charmaine Carvalho

Charmaine Carvalho

Charmaine Carvalho has more than15 years of experience in journalism, having covered daily news, lifestyle stories and financial markets as both a reporter and sub-editor in India and Hong Kong.