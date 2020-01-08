Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Ann Lee
The real target of the US assassination of Iranian military leader Qassen Soleimani – China
- The US has been trying to provoke China into a military conflict since 2013 through the South China Sea, Taiwan, North Korea, Xinjiang and recently Hong Kong
- China will not be able to avoid being dragged into a war over Soleimani’s assassination
Ann Lee is an internationally recognised leading authority on China’s economic relations and author of What the US Can Learn from China and Will China’s Economy Collapse? She is also a former visiting professor at Peking University and an adjunct professor at New York University and Pace University where she taught macroeconomics and financial derivatives.
