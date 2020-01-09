Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets Luo Huining, then secretary of the Communist Party’s Shanxi provincial committee, at Government House on December 3. Luo has been appointed director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong. Photo: Information Services Department
Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets Luo Huining, then secretary of the Communist Party’s Shanxi provincial committee, at Government House on December 3. Luo has been appointed director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong. Photo: Information Services Department