Cargo is loaded onto a freight plane operated by Korean Air Lines at the company’s cargo terminal in South Korea’s Incheon International Airport. South Korea’s exports, often seen as a bellwether for global trade, came in stronger than expected in December, with broad-based improvements across major destinations and products. Photo: Bloomberg
Sylvia Sheng
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Sylvia Sheng

2020 will be the year emerging Asia’s economic growth catches up with its equity markets

  • The easing of US-China trade tensions and a recovery in the tech cycle are likely to stimulate growth in the region this year, on the back of continuing monetary and fiscal policy support, even if the growth is expected to be modest
Sylvia Sheng
Sylvia Sheng

Updated: 2:00pm, 10 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Cargo is loaded onto a freight plane operated by Korean Air Lines at the company’s cargo terminal in South Korea’s Incheon International Airport. South Korea’s exports, often seen as a bellwether for global trade, came in stronger than expected in December, with broad-based improvements across major destinations and products. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sylvia Sheng

Sylvia Sheng

Sylvia Sheng, vice president, is a global strategist on the multi-asset solutions team, responsible for communicating the group's economic and asset allocation strategy, based in Hong Kong. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, she worked as a China and Asia economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She has a PhD in economics from the University of Cambridge and an MPhil and BA in economics from the same university.