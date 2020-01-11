Illustration: Craig Stephens
Robert Boxwell
Opinion

Opinion

Robert Boxwell

Why Trump will win another four years as US president: voters want him to finish what he started

  • Voters in 2016 liked Trump’s promise to stem the tide of illegal immigration, tackle trade with China and defeat Islamic State – and they still do
  • Unless Democrats can put up a credible candidate willing to deliver a similar agenda, they will lose
Robert Boxwell
Robert Boxwell

Updated: 1:38am, 11 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Robert Boxwell

Robert Boxwell

Robert Boxwell has worked and lived in the Asia-Pacific region since the early 1990s. He is an occasional contributor on business and regional issues to the South China Morning Post, Reuters, Financial Times and Bloomberg, and is writing a book on the history of US-China trade. He lives in Kuala Lumpur, where he is director of the international consultancy Opera Advisors.