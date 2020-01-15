Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Ho Lok Sang
How reunification of Taiwan and the mainland could still work: prioritise mutual respect and ordinary people’s feelings
- Both ‘one country, two systems’ and the 1992 Consensus faltered because they failed to address people’s emotions, including fear
- Disrespectful statements, such as those calling the mainland political system authoritarian or Taiwan a special administrative region, should cease
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ho Lok Sang is senior research fellow in the Pan Sutong Shanghai-Hong Kong Economic Policy Research Institute at Lingnan University.
Advertisement
Advertisement