Advertisement
Advertisement
A firefighter puts out a fire started by protesters in Kowloon on December 31. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Opinion
The View by Mark Clifford
Companies must help defuse Hong Kong’s crisis, and do what the government can’t
- Like the wildfires in Australia, the political flames in Hong Kong burn hotter with each outbreak. Given that the government shows no intention of heeding the public’s voices, corporate Hong Kong must get to work on community engagement
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
A firefighter puts out a fire started by protesters in Kowloon on December 31. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mark L. Clifford is executive director of the Asia Business Council and author of "The Greening of Asia: The Business Case for Solving Asia’s Environmental Emergency". Previously he was editor-in-chief of the South China Morning Post, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Standard, and Asia regional editor for BusinessWeek. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and was a Walter Bagehot Fellow at Columbia University. He has lived in Hong Kong since 1992. www.markclifford.org
Advertisement
Advertisement