Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Ross Darrell Feingold
Tsai Ing-wen’s election win buys Taiwan precious time to deepen US relations in trade and security
- Tsai’s to-do list is long: restart free-trade talks with the US, propose an extradition treaty, offer to join any multilateral action in the Middle East, and tighten up national security
- In return, the US can offer more political support, such as inviting Tsai to Washington or even a Trump visit
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ross Darrell Feingold (@RossFeingold) is a Taipei-based political analyst who advises multinational corporations on political risk in Asia and is host of Storm Media's Taiwan Hashtag programme.
Advertisement
Advertisement