Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

On Balance by Robert Delaney

How the phase one US-China trade deal moves the world closer to a G2 global order

  • As China grows in economic and military might, it has less need for multilateral institutions. Meanwhile, the US president has made his contempt for globalism clear
  • In calling on American CEOs during his speech at the deal signing, Trump was letting them know who is now in charge when it comes to dispute resolution
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 1:00am, 21 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney is the Post’s North America bureau chief. He spent 11 years in China as a language student and correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires and Bloomberg, and continued covering the country as a correspondent and an academic after leaving. His debut novel, The Wounded Muse, draws on actual events that played out in Beijing while he lived there.