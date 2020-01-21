Illustration: Craig Stephens
US-China tech war may lead to global decoupling of supply chains – but there’s a silver lining

  • The tech war is prompting Chinese firms to look for or develop alternative sources of hi-tech components themselves. This will make global supply chains more secure
  • The world might also be better off with two independent but parallel and mutually compatible 5G systems
Updated: 3:00am, 21 Jan, 2020

Lawrence J. Lau is the Ralph and Claire Landau Professor of Economics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and the Kwoh-Ting Li Professor in Economic Development, emeritus, at Stanford University. He served as vice-chancellor and president of the Chinese University from 2004 to 2010, and chairman of CIC International (Hong Kong) from 2010 to 2014.