Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Lawrence J. Lau
US-China tech war may lead to global decoupling of supply chains – but there’s a silver lining
- The tech war is prompting Chinese firms to look for or develop alternative sources of hi-tech components themselves. This will make global supply chains more secure
- The world might also be better off with two independent but parallel and mutually compatible 5G systems
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lawrence J. Lau is the Ralph and Claire Landau Professor of Economics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and the Kwoh-Ting Li Professor in Economic Development, emeritus, at Stanford University. He served as vice-chancellor and president of the Chinese University from 2004 to 2010, and chairman of CIC International (Hong Kong) from 2010 to 2014.
Advertisement
Advertisement