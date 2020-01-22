Christine Loh

Christine Loh is chief development strategist and adjunct professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology’s Institute of the Environment and Division of Environment and Sustainability. She was the former undersecretary for the environment (2012-17), and a former lawmaker. She is also the former CEO of Civic Exchange, a non-profit public policy think tank. She is a lawyer by training, a commodities trader by profession, and an author of many publications.