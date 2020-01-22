Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Christine Loh
Beijing’s new man in Hong Kong must succeed where others have failed in explaining the city to his Communist Party bosses
- Neither economic sweeteners nor aggressive patriotic education will allay Hongkongers’ deep-seated fears about the system on the mainland
- Bejing needs a new approach. It could start with a discussion of the fate of ‘one country, two systems’ after 2047 and revamping its ‘united front’ strategy
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Christine Loh is chief development strategist and adjunct professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology’s Institute of the Environment and Division of Environment and Sustainability. She was the former undersecretary for the environment (2012-17), and a former lawmaker. She is also the former CEO of Civic Exchange, a non-profit public policy think tank. She is a lawyer by training, a commodities trader by profession, and an author of many publications.
Advertisement
Advertisement