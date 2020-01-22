A boy has his temperature taken as he arrives at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on January 20, 2004, where a man was in isolation after showing Sars-like symptoms. Hong Kong had been declared Sars-free the previous year, after 299 died of the disease. Photo: AFP
A boy has his temperature taken as he arrives at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on January 20, 2004, where a man was in isolation after showing Sars-like symptoms. Hong Kong had been declared Sars-free the previous year, after 299 died of the disease. Photo: AFP