Opinion
Robert Boxwell
China and the US were never going to live happily ever after, so Trump brokered the best divorce he could
- China’s world view is shaped by a desire for stability and its narrative of a ‘century of humiliation’ at the hands of foreign powers. It is unlikely to yield much to the US
- Trump and his team understand this, which is why they sought to extricate the US from a deep trading relationship with China
Robert Boxwell has worked and lived in the Asia-Pacific region since the early 1990s. He is an occasional contributor on business and regional issues to the South China Morning Post, Reuters, Financial Times and Bloomberg, and is writing a book on the history of US-China trade. He lives in Kuala Lumpur, where he is director of the international consultancy Opera Advisors.