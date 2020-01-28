Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Shades Off by Peter Kammerer
Coronavirus in the Year of the Rat calls for a decisive Carrie Lam, not the passive leader seen during the protests
- The government has been criticised for leaving the police to handle protesters instead of finding a political solution. Now, Carrie Lam must not put health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak at more risk than necessary
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Australian-born Peter Kammerer has lived and worked in Hong Kong for more than 30 years, joining the Post in 1988. He is a long-time editorial writer and columnist, as well as a former foreign editor.