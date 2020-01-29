Travellers wear face masks as they sit in a waiting room at the Beijing West Railway Station on January 21. Photo: AP
Opinion
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley
Coronavirus outbreak may well depress the renminbi, dashing Donald Trump’s hopes of a weaker dollar
Despite Trump’s efforts to talk down the dollar, currency markets haven’t taken the bait. The coronavirus outbreak makes the case for renminbi appreciation less clear-cut and might also weaken the currencies of economies with close ties to China
