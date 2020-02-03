Empty instant noodle shelves at a supermarket in Hong Kong on January 30. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
Alice Wu
China coronavirus outbreak: the plague of fear and prejudice could be just as lethal
The panicked buying of protective masks and hoarding of food in Hong Kong is a reminder that we should protect ourselves against a contagion of fear, and the rumour-mongering and xenophobic behaviour it triggers
Alice Wu fell down the rabbit hole of politics aged 12, when she ran her first election campaign. She has been writing about local politics and current affairs for the Post since 2008. Alice's daily needs include her journals, books, a multi-coloured pen and several lattes.