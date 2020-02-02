Customers line up outside a store suspected of selling trafficked wildlife in Anji city in Zhejiang on January 17. Chinese law allows the captive breeding of wildlife for commercial purposes, provided that companies obtain a licence from provincial authorities. But such licences are often used to cover up illegal trade. Photo: Anti-Poaching Special Squad via AP
