Members of a Chinese lion dance team wear face masks during a performance in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, on February 1, the seventh day of the Lunar New Year. There is no need to panic, but the coronavirus can’t be checked unless ordinary residents do their part to minimise person-to-person contact and observe good hygiene. Photo: AFP
Lawrence J. Lau
Opinion

Opinion

Lawrence J. Lau

Where closing borders will fail, good hygiene and personal vigilance will help us check the coronavirus outbreak

  • The key is to stop the transmission by as-yet-unidentified infected people to others. And the best way to do that is if all members of the public take the necessary precautions by avoiding close contact with others and practising good hygiene
Lawrence J. Lau
Lawrence J. Lau

Updated: 9:04am, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Members of a Chinese lion dance team wear face masks during a performance in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, on February 1, the seventh day of the Lunar New Year. There is no need to panic, but the coronavirus can’t be checked unless ordinary residents do their part to minimise person-to-person contact and observe good hygiene. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lawrence J. Lau

Lawrence J. Lau

Lawrence J. Lau is the Ralph and Claire Landau Professor of Economics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and the Kwoh-Ting Li Professor in Economic Development, emeritus, at Stanford University. He served as vice-chancellor and president of the Chinese University from 2004 to 2010, and chairman of CIC International (Hong Kong) from 2010 to 2014.