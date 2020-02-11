Peter Kammerer
Peter Kammerer
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Shades Off by Peter Kammerer

Has Carrie Lam’s tardiness in closing Hong Kong’s borders condemned me to a holiday on Christmas Island?

  • The Hong Kong chief executive’s incremental closing of the border with China has created uncertainty for many travellers as governments around the world shut out arrivals from the city or subject them to quarantines
Peter Kammerer
Peter Kammerer

Updated: 9:00am, 11 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Peter Kammerer

Peter Kammerer

Australian-born Peter Kammerer has lived and worked in Hong Kong for more than 30 years, joining the Post in 1988. He is a long-time editorial writer and columnist, as well as a former foreign editor.

Coronavirus outbreak: All stories