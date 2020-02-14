A man wearing a protective face mask walks under a bridge near Merlion Park in Singapore on February 12. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has signalled there is room for further easing in response to weaker growth prospects due to the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man wearing a protective face mask walks under a bridge near Merlion Park in Singapore on February 12. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has signalled there is room for further easing in response to weaker growth prospects due to the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE