Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden answers a question after delivering remarks in Los Angeles, California, on March 4. Following his victory in the Super Tuesday primaries, Biden is now the clear front runner in the nomination race, with Bernie Sanders his only viable rival. Photo: AFP
