Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden answers a question after delivering remarks in Los Angeles, California, on March 4. Following his victory in the Super Tuesday primaries, Biden is now the clear front runner in the nomination race, with Bernie Sanders his only viable rival. Photo: AFP
Drew Thompson
Opinion

Opinion

Drew Thompson

Why a Biden nomination in the US presidential race is unlikely to reassure China

  • The former US vice-president now looks to be the strongest contender for the Democratic nomination after his Super Tuesday victories
  • But even if he goes on to beat Trump in the race for the White House, a return to the Obama-era China policy of tempering competition with cooperation looks unlikely
Drew Thompson
Drew Thompson

Updated: 2:03am, 7 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden answers a question after delivering remarks in Los Angeles, California, on March 4. Following his victory in the Super Tuesday primaries, Biden is now the clear front runner in the nomination race, with Bernie Sanders his only viable rival. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Drew Thompson

Drew Thompson

Drew Thompson is a former US Defence Department official responsible for managing bilateral relations with China, Taiwan and Mongolia. He is currently a visiting senior research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore. He is on Twitter @TangAnZhu

Donald Trump