A woman walks past a reflection of the skyline of Hong Kong’s central business district on May 8, 2019. Hong Kong is near the top of US fund research firm Morningstar’s global gender diversity rankings for fund managers and chartered financial analysts, well ahead of Britain and the US. Photo: AFP
International Women’s Day: how gender diversity at the top can give corporate Hong Kong a competitive edge

  • Hong Kong’s high cost of living has made two-income families the norm. The city has a child-care support system in place and is relatively open to women leaders
  • Diversity in the workplace is much needed to address today’s tech disruptions, challenging macroeconomic environment and competitive market
Updated: 4:00pm, 7 Mar, 2020

Eva Chau is group head of human resources at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.

