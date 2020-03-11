A member of the US Park Service’s revegetation crew hikes through fog among the trees blackened by the Sprague Creek wildfire in Glacier National Park, Montana, on September 17. The crew planted 585 whitebark pine seedlings among the skeletal remains of the forest. With annual average temperatures in Montana rising almost 1.6 degrees Celsius since 1950, species like the whitebark pine are now facing increased threats of infections, insect infestations and wildfire. Photo: Getty Images/AFP