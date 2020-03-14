A staff member cleans up a makeshift hospital in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province on March 8. The hospital, converted from a sports venue, was officially closed on Sunday after its last batch of cured Covid-19 patients were discharged. Photo: Xinhua
