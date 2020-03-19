Members of a Hindu temple and non-profit organisation distribute free face masks and hand sanitiser to citizens over 60 in Tsim Sha Tsui on March 10. As the government scrambled to secure the supply of face masks, various groups used their own means to source and distribute them. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Michael Chugani
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Chugani

Coronavirus: in the absence of Singapore-style leadership, Hongkongers are rediscovering their can-do spirit

  • Not only does Hong Kong’s leader lack the credibility to begin a television address with ‘my fellow Hongkongers’, the government’s inadequate handling of the crisis has pushed the city’s residents to draw on their own resources
Michael Chugani
Michael Chugani

Updated: 3:00am, 19 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Members of a Hindu temple and non-profit organisation distribute free face masks and hand sanitiser to citizens over 60 in Tsim Sha Tsui on March 10. As the government scrambled to secure the supply of face masks, various groups used their own means to source and distribute them. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE