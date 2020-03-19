Members of a Hindu temple and non-profit organisation distribute free face masks and hand sanitiser to citizens over 60 in Tsim Sha Tsui on March 10. As the government scrambled to secure the supply of face masks, various groups used their own means to source and distribute them. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
