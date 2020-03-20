Illustration: Craig Stephens
Donald Trump’s stoking of anti-China racism over the coronavirus puts Asian-Americans in a tight spot

  • On top of the economic and public health challenges, Asian-Americans are also the target of xenophobic attacks fanned by the major-power competition between the US and China
  • Asian-American voters who support the Republican Party are turned off by the GOP’s persistent anti-China rhetoric
Updated: 3:37am, 20 Mar, 2020

