Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Wenyuan Wu
Donald Trump’s stoking of anti-China racism over the coronavirus puts Asian-Americans in a tight spot
- On top of the economic and public health challenges, Asian-Americans are also the target of xenophobic attacks fanned by the major-power competition between the US and China
- Asian-American voters who support the Republican Party are turned off by the GOP’s persistent anti-China rhetoric
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE