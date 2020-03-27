Workers wearing face masks clean a shop in Hong Kong on March 25. Millions of ordinary Hongkongers have made sure they wash their hands, clean lift buttons, stay indoors and take other precautions, to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AP
