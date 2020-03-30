Illustration: Craig Stephens
Richard Maude
Opinion

Opinion

Richard Maude

Coronavirus tsunami could drown Southeast Asia, with its effects rippling across the globe

  • Few Southeast Asian states have the resources, wealth and government capabilities to respond to a pandemic that even the richest nations are struggling to defeat
  • The region’s economic partners and multinational organisations must act swiftly to address the shortage in medical supplies and provide funding aid
Richard Maude
Richard Maude

Updated: 9:29am, 30 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE