Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Richard Maude
Coronavirus tsunami could drown Southeast Asia, with its effects rippling across the globe
- Few Southeast Asian states have the resources, wealth and government capabilities to respond to a pandemic that even the richest nations are struggling to defeat
- The region’s economic partners and multinational organisations must act swiftly to address the shortage in medical supplies and provide funding aid
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE