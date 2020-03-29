President Xi Jinping visits Huoshenshan, the makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients in Wuhan, on March 10. The centralisation of power in China’s system allows for the quick mobilisation of resources and efficient coordination of responses. Photo: Xinhua
Surya Deva
Opinion

Opinion

Surya Deva

With coronavirus crisis, China sees a chance to export its model of governance

  • To deflect criticism of its initial cover-up, the Chinese government is busy presenting its model of governance as a success in containing Covid-19
  • China’s model offers efficiency, because unlike in democracies, there is no cost of dissent
Surya Deva
Surya Deva

Updated: 9:14pm, 29 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

President Xi Jinping visits Huoshenshan, the makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients in Wuhan, on March 10. The centralisation of power in China’s system allows for the quick mobilisation of resources and efficient coordination of responses. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE