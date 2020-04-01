Cardboard cut-outs of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping wearing face masks stand outside a gift shop in Moscow on March 23. The US has said China is suppressing information related to Covid-19, while China says the US is stigmatising its efforts. Photo: Reuters
