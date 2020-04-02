The lights from a supermarket that is open illuminate a shopping centre of largely closed stores in Palermo, Italy, on April 1. If Italy is able to stop new infections and “flatten the curve”, this could inspire confidence in the effectiveness of lockdowns in other Western economies. Photo: Bloomberg
The lights from a supermarket that is open illuminate a shopping centre of largely closed stores in Palermo, Italy, on April 1. If Italy is able to stop new infections and “flatten the curve”, this could inspire confidence in the effectiveness of lockdowns in other Western economies. Photo: Bloomberg