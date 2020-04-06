Pedestrians board a train on April 2 in the Corona section of the Queens borough of New York. Photo: AP
Opinion

Coronavirus brings opportunity to curb capitalism’s excesses. First, make the wealthy pay for the pandemic

  • The people best able to cope with the devastation of Covid-19 should be the ones to shoulder most of the financial burden of ill health, lost production and massive job cuts
  • Tax rates must rise for the super-rich, and tax avoidance and offshore tax havens reined in. It’s time to level the playing field
Updated: 4:11pm, 6 Apr, 2020

