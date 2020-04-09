Would HSBC shareholders rather have the dividend and risk the share price going into free fall? Photo: Nora Tam
by Richard Harris
Dividend now or a stronger stock later? HSBC shareholders should decide
By preserving the funds that would have been paid in dividends, the company will have a little more capital to face the economic downturn triggered by Covid-19
The big banks are not invulnerable and, in lean times, all should be prepared to make some sacrifices
Richard Harris
Published: 2:00pm, 9 Apr, 2020
