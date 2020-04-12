A domestic helper wearing a face mask spends time with other workers on their day off in Hong Kong on April 5. In an economic downturn, many domestic workers may lose their job simply because their employers can no longer afford to pay for domestic help. Photo: AFP
How the coronavirus crisis will affect Hong Kong’s migration dynamics

  • While the economy has taken an immediate hit, the pandemic will also have repercussions on all kinds of people movements, including labour migration, emigration trends, cross-border mobility, and migrant integration in Hong Kong
Updated: 10:17am, 12 Apr, 2020

