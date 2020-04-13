A medical worker handles patients’ samples at a coronavirus testing lab set up by the local community centre in West Palm Beach, north of Miami, in the US, on March 30. The Covid-19 pandemic has trounced existing international coordination mechanisms on disease control and prevention, exposing the fragile security system in which we live. Photo: AFP
Chen Xu
Opinion

Opinion

Chen Xu

Coronavirus crisis exposes the myth of global security built on nation-state competition

  • The world cannot survive a threat like a virus that knows no national or ideological boundaries, unless governments, multinational corporations and research institutes reset the rules of engagement to encourage information sharing and exchange
Chen Xu
Chen Xu

Updated: 2:14am, 13 Apr, 2020

A medical worker handles patients’ samples at a coronavirus testing lab set up by the local community centre in West Palm Beach, north of Miami, in the US, on March 30. The Covid-19 pandemic has trounced existing international coordination mechanisms on disease control and prevention, exposing the fragile security system in which we live. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE