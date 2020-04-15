Mark Mak, founder of Roborn Dynamics, with the company’s robot ME1 during the Trade Development Council’s Entrepreneur Day at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai in May 2018. Roborn has recently focused on designing and producing a robot that measures body temperatures. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Mark Mak, founder of Roborn Dynamics, with the company’s robot ME1 during the Trade Development Council’s Entrepreneur Day at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai in May 2018. Roborn has recently focused on designing and producing a robot that measures body temperatures. Photo: K. Y. Cheng