Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a press conference in Beijing on March 4. Photo: Kyodo
Philip J. Cunningham
Does brash, rash Zhao Lijian really speak for the Chinese government?

  • China’s old-school diplomats, such as its ambassador to the United States, are being drowned out by new voices like the foreign ministry spokesman
  • Mixed messaging is, of course, part of the diplomatic toolkit, but given the stakes in US-China relations, some tact and prudence would go a long way
Updated: 11:52pm, 17 Apr, 2020

