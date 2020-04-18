Elderly residents line up to collect 500ml of free bleach being distributed in Kowloon Bay on February 16. Photo: Nora Tam
Opinion
Opinion
Victoria Wisniewski Otero
Coronavirus is not a great equaliser, but could be a force for good if we extend the lessons learnt to the post-pandemic era
Unprecedented livelihood relief measures that have been introduced would work just as well to reduce social inequality when the emergency abates
We must invest not only in supporting individual needs but also in strengthening the fabric of the community
Victoria Wisniewski Otero
Published: 7:00pm, 18 Apr, 2020
Updated: 7:00pm, 18 Apr, 2020
Why you can trust SCMP
Link Copied
Elderly residents line up to collect 500ml of free bleach being distributed in Kowloon Bay on February 16. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE